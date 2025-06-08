Analyzing AI Transportation Acquisition (NASDAQ:AITR) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and AI Transportation Acquisition (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 1 1 1 1 2.50 AI Transportation Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Trinity Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than AI Transportation Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14% AI Transportation Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Profitability

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $190.27 million 4.94 $76.89 million $2.19 6.64 AI Transportation Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AI Transportation Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of AI Transportation Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of AI Transportation Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AI Transportation Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats AI Transportation Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

