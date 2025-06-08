InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $137.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.144 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

