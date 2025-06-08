UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Five Below Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.35 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $137.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 26,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after buying an additional 1,480,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

