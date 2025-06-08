Comparing CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and CannTrust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$69.13 million ($1.63) -6.47 CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -24.56% -23.31% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tyra Biosciences and CannTrust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 192.26%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than CannTrust.

Volatility and Risk

Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannTrust beats Tyra Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

