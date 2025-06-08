Brokerages Set Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.