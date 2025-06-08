Pharvaris’ (PHVS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Pharvaris Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $877.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -2.86. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pharvaris by 55.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pharvaris by 41.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 38.0% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

