Comparing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BHP Group and Verify Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 2 0 2 3.00 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 0.00

BHP Group currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BHP Group and Verify Smart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $53.60 billion 2.35 $7.90 billion $4.40 11.27 Verify Smart $220,000.00 33.16 N/A N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 5.27, indicating that its stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BHP Group beats Verify Smart on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Verify Smart

(Get Free Report)

Verify Smart Corp. provides wireless software solutions focused on IP fraud protection for secure authenticated transactions and celebrity services for fans interactions worldwide. The company's software solutions are delivered as Software as a Service model over the Internet, and allows its clients to access the company's application software and databases. Its products include VerifyNGo, which provides instant personal verification to combat fraud and identity theft through mobile device; and Prvii, a mobile communications service that enables celebrities to monetize their fan base via messaging channels. Verify Smart Corp. promotes its products and services across various markets, including consumer brands, financial services, sports/entertainment, governments, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as Treasure Explorations Inc. and changed its name to Verify Smart Corp. in March 2009. Verify Smart Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Fernley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.