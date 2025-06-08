Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VWAGY. UBS Group raised shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Volkswagen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.