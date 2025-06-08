ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 330.44, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,042,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

