Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pines Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of UPS opened at $98.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.