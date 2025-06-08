Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

