Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

