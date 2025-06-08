Andrew Jay Krasner Sells 1,600 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $309.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -736.00%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

