Life360 (LIF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Life360 to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% Life360 Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Life360 and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 1 3.13 Life360 Competitors 930 4866 6409 178 2.47

Earnings and Valuation

Life360 currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.13%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Life360’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life360 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Life360 and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $396.88 million -$28.17 million 709.44 Life360 Competitors $5.55 billion $11.45 million -28.91

Life360’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Life360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life360 beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

