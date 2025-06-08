Analyzing Aduro Clean Technologies (ADUR) and Its Competitors

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aduro Clean Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors
|-819.73%
|-9.90%
|-6.92%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors
|153
|1463
|1676
|50
|2.49
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Aduro Clean Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aduro Clean Technologies
|$258,792.00
|N/A
|-40.00
|Aduro Clean Technologies Competitors
|$6.39 billion
|$164.80 million
|18.87
Aduro Clean Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies. Aduro Clean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Aduro Clean Technologies beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile
Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.
