Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Bought by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,684 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,249.86. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,175 shares of company stock worth $5,040,744. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

