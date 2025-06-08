Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $255.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.