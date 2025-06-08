Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of GE opened at $255.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.