Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,904 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

