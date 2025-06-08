Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys 355 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $160.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.95. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

