Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $221.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average is $217.53. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

