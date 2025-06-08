Pines Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

