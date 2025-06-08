Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.