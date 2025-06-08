Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

