Head-To-Head Comparison: Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) vs. The Competition

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 695 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kayne Anderson BDC to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 92.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kayne Anderson BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $117.70 million $77.07 million 8.84 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 38.26

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kayne Anderson BDC’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 138 773 983 27 2.47

Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.