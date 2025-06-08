Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
A number of research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
SMWB stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $653.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $17.64.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
