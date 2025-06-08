Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Similarweb by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Similarweb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SMWB stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $653.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

