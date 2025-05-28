iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 3,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.68.
About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF
The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
