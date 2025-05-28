Best Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Sunrun are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize content and services over internet‐based platforms. This sector includes social media networks, streaming services, online advertising firms, gaming publishers and other businesses whose revenue models rely on digital audiences and technologies. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to advertising sales, subscription growth and new media innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. 5,058,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,023,561. The company has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $414.53. 1,030,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,574. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.35. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. 12,845,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,610,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $22.26.

