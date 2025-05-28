Best Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

SharpLink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Richtech Robotics, and Red Rock Resorts are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, gaming resorts and related hospitality businesses. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the casino industry’s revenues from gaming, accommodations, entertainment and food and beverage services. Their performance typically reflects trends in consumer discretionary spending, tourism levels and regulatory changes affecting gambling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET traded up $30.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 45,295,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,969. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.64. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. 3,097,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,854,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $92.97. 675,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,200. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of RR stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 11,036,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,298,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 39.74 and a quick ratio of 70.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of -5.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

