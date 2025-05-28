FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 10,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
FRMO Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.
FRMO Company Profile
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
