Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 154,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7%

XYL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.41.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

