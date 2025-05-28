Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $130,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Infosys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infosys Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.
Infosys Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
