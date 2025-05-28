Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $130,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Infosys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Get Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.