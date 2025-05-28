Nestegg Advisors Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

