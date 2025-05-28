Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total value of $6,149,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,714 shares in the company, valued at $210,947,363.34. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,969 shares of company stock worth $23,127,314. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $746.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $748.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise



Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

