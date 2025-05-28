ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $119.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

