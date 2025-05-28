George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.56. 741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

