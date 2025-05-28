Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.20 and last traded at $72.03. Approximately 2,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $305.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

