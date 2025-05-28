Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,891 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $268.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

