Prostatis Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.4%
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
