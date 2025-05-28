Prostatis Group LLC Has $855,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 7.0%

INDA opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

