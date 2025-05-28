Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Monro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Monro has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Get Monro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Monro by 139.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 85.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.