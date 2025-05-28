Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 6.7% increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of CPKF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

