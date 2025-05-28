NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.