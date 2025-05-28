RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9%
RIOCF stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $15.40.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
