Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 91,463 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 334.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.