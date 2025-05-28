AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 328.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

