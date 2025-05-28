Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.19. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $209.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.