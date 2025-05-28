Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,799 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $231,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,723,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

