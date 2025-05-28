Old North State Trust LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 316.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after buying an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

