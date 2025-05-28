Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.08

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 20.3% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83. The stock has a market cap of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75.
About Turners Automotive Group
