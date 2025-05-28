Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.08

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 20.3% increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83. The stock has a market cap of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.75.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

