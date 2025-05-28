Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,550,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.